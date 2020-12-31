OBITUARY: Donald Ray 'Don' McClemans Sr.

Donald Ray ‘Don’ McClemans Sr
June 28, 1937 — December 28, 2020
Don McClemans of Montrose, died on Dec. 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. Don was born June 28, 1937, in Long Beach, California, to Jennie Evenson and Charles McClemans. He spent his childhood in San Pedro, California, and graduated from San Pedro High School in 1955. On July 28, 1954 he married Janice Downey, who survives him.
Don was an Ironworker for Local #433 in Los Angeles for 36 years. He was a resident of Montrose for the last 28 years. Don also celebrated 46 years of sobriety in A.A. He enjoyed riding and working on his motorcycles and cars. Don loved the outdoors, the mountains, ocean and yearly family trips to Lake Powell. He also traveled the globe. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He will be sadly missed.
In addition to his wife of 66 years, Janice, of Montrose, Don is survived by his son, Donald (Beki) McClemans of Washington; and daughters, Teri (Richard) Alford and Sherry (Jack) Mulvaney of Montrose. Don leaves behind four grandchildren, Corey, Jacob, Maddi and Ariel; and four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Jadelyn, Olivia, and Makai. Don was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. A small family service at Crippin Funeral Chapel will be held.
