OBITUARY: Donald Ray

Donald Dean Ray died Oct. 25, 2021, following a long illness.
Donald Ray was born June 3, 1927, in Canadian, Texas, to George Wesley Ray and Ona Idell Ray. He graduated from Delta High School in Delta Colorado. He was a veteran in the U. S. Navy. He also served in the Colorado National Guard for 25 years. Don worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance for several years before going to work for the U. S Postal Service for 26 years.
Don was a member of the Elks Lodge in Montrose, Colorado. He loved playing golf, fishing, fixing things and wood working. He made friends easily and always had a joke to tell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers George W. Ray, Clyde Ray, and sisters Dorothy Ritthaler and Wanda Pollack.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Laverne Ray; daughters: Kathleen Dechant, Elly Dechant (Dennis), Karen Largent (Neil) and Pamela Waibel (Keith); grandchildren Jesse Dechant, Sandra Dechant, Luke Dechant, Andy Dechant, Matt Dechant, Mark Largent and Yance Waibel and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by stepdaughters Angela WetzBarger (Ray) and Tonya Pauls (Todd); six step-grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren.
Contributions can be made to Hope West, 3090 North 12th #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506
Memorial will be at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Ray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone