OBITUARY: Donald W. Ferguson

Donald W. Ferguson of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away Feb. 5, 2022. He was 86.
Don was born on May 17, 1935 in Grand Junction, Colorado, from the union of Donald C. and Kathryn Ferguson. He spent his childhood in Grand Junction and graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1953. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from July 1953 to July 1956, serving in Korea.
On Oct. 9, 1955, he married Marian Thomson in Grand Junction, Colorado; she survives.
After completing his service to our country, he attended Valparaiso Technical Institute in Valparaiso, Indiana, received an associate’s degree in electrical engineering and later began a career with the Aerospace Division of Ball Brothers.
Don was a member of the Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge. As a young man, Don enjoyed hiking, fishing and bowling. He made his own wine and beer and loved to play cards and games. He enjoyed travel, trips around the United States, Mexico, Germany, Scotland and Italy. Don would spend his leisure time researching genealogy and loved old radios.
Don was a former resident of Montrose, Colorado and lived there for 14 years. Other places of residence were Fruita, Colorado, Silver City, New Mexico, Longmont, Colorado, and Huntsville, Alabama.
Don leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Marian Ferguson of Grand Junction; a son Michael (Carol) Ferguson of Gladstone, Oregon, and a daughter Diane (Lyle) Peterson of Rangely, Colorado; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Annette Beeler.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 at Martin Mortuary. A committal service with military honors will follow at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado at 3 p.m.
