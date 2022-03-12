OBITUARY: Donfred ‘Don’ Clayton; April 14, 1935 - March 7, 2022

Donfred ‘Don’ Clayton
April 14, 1935 — March 7, 2022
Donfred “Don” Clayton, 86, of Cedaredge passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Paonia Care Center.
Mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, March 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Cedaredge. The rosary will be recited at 9:30 that morning. Interment will take place following the services at the Cedaredge Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Don was born in Canon City, Colorado, on April 14, 1935, to Fred R. and N. Marie (Bunten) Clayton. Don spent his childhood in the Canon City, Guffey and Leadville areas and graduated from Leadville High School with the class of 1953. He attended college at Antelope Valley in Lancaster, California.
On April 22, 1957, he married Shirley R. Smith in Leadville. To this union three daughters were born.
He served in the U.S. Navy, entering in 1955 and being discharged in 1959. After his naval training in electronics, he worked for military contractors Edmund Scientific and Hughes Aircraft. In 1971, Don & Shirley purchased Thunder Mountain Hardware in Cedaredge and successfully operated it until 1978. He then traveled as a sales representative for Unilever until retiring at 75. After retiring, he started Claymore Company and spent the next several years creating handcrafted wood items in his shop.
Don was a member of St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Cedaredge and played the trumpet in the Montrose Community Band. He enjoyed music of all types, vintage cars, Colorado history, prospecting, traveling, and his family most of all.
In addition to “his bride,” Don is survived by two daughters: Linda French (Rana Ayubi) of Ogden, UT, and Diana Clayton of Austin. He also has a half-brother, Howard Clayton of Delta, Utah; half-sister Lauretta Biddix of Kansas; son-in-law Larry Reed (Eva) of Colorado Springs; and Roger “Skip” French and Milton Hood of Cedaredge. Don has six grandchildren: Scott Reed of Henderson, Nevada; Amanda (Gary) Littell of Carbondale; Aaron (Tessa) Hood of Mills River, North Carolina; Jessica (Matthew) Findley of Delta; Lauren (Jim) Abril of Oklahoma City, and Sean (Emily) French of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as well as 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Regina “Reggie” Reed, half-sisters Lois Oostema, Dorothy Parrish and Dixie Pizel and half-brother Merle Biddix.
Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest, P.O. Box 24, Delta, CO 81416 or to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.