OBITUARY: Donna Eudene Kimminau

Donna Eudene Kimminau
Donna Eudene Kimminau entered heaven on May 21, 2021, at the age of 70. Donna passed away in Olathe, Colorado, from natural causes resulting from her nearly life-long battle with Type 1 diabetes.
Donna was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Don Rae Sturm and Phyllis Idel (Walz) Sturm. After surviving typhoid fever, she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 11. She remained active as a youth. During her school years, Donna was a distinguished athlete in track and tennis and won many awards in both sports. Donna was a graduate of Grand Junction High School (1969) and attended Mesa College. In 1971, Donna was married to her soulmate, James Kimminau, of Palisade, Colorado. She was a loving and supportive mother to three children and grandmother to five grandchildren.
In addition to regular volunteer work at local schools, Donna held several positions within various school districts and retired as the head preschool teacher at Tiny Tots in Montrose. Donna’s affection for nature and wildlife was second only to her love of animals and caring for orphaned pets. Donna always put others before herself and her love and generosity served as an example for us all.
Donna is survived by her husband, James; mother, Phyllis; brother, Steve; sister, Nola; her three children, Natisha, Trenton, DoriAnn; her five grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and many cousins. A celebration of life for Donna will be held at 4:30 p.m., July 24, at the Montrose Botanical Gardens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.