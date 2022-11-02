Donna Faye Weeks passed away Thursday, Oct. 27,, 2022, at Horizon’s Care Center in Eckert, Colorado. She was 74 years old.
Donna was born on Sept. 30, 1948, to Mary Rose (McGregor) and Amos Ezekiel Weeks in Montrose, Colorado.
She attended Northside Elementary School, Montrose Junior High — there was only one junior high school at the time she attended — and went to Montrose High School, graduating in 1968. She continued her education at Colorado Western College in Montrose part-time.
Donna sold the Grit Paper, worked for Social Services as a volunteer then later on as an employee. She worked at the hospital as a volunteer for about two years then became an employee of the hospital on Nov. 27, 1978, and resigned on June 22, 1995, a 17-year stint.
Donna collected stuffed teddy bears, dolls, and baseball cards.
Donna is survived by her brother Gary Lee Weeks.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents and a brother William Everette Weeks.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
