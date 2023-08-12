OBITUARY: Donna Jean Gregg; February 28, 1931 - June 18, 2023
Gabrielle Chandler

Donna Jean Gregg (nee Stringer), a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother entered peacefully into eternity on June 18, 2023, at the age of 92.

Donna was born on February 28, 1931, in Pueblo, Colorado, to Bessie (Noble) and Kenneth Stringer. On Jan. 19, 1948, Donna married her husband Lewis F. Gregg with whom she shared over 71 years of marriage before his passing in December of 2019.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Gregg; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?