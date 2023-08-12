OBITUARY: Donna Jean Gregg; February 28, 1931 - June 18, 2023

Donna Jean Gregg (nee Stringer), a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother entered peacefully into eternity on June 18, 2023, at the age of 92.
Donna was born on February 28, 1931, in Pueblo, Colorado, to Bessie (Noble) and Kenneth Stringer. On Jan. 19, 1948, Donna married her husband Lewis F. Gregg with whom she shared over 71 years of marriage before his passing in December of 2019.
Donna spent most of her life as a homemaker, raising her six children: Wylie, Michael, Larry, Mark, Patricia, and Barbara. She was a caring and devoted mother who showered her family with affection and love. It was often said that she never met a stranger.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Gregg; her sons, Larry Gregg (Melody) and Wylie Gregg (Pat); and a grandson, Christopher.
She is survived by her four remaining children: Michael Gregg (Susan), Mark Gregg (Evangeline), Patricia Gregg, Barbara Greg-Chacon (Zeke), 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Donna will be remembered for her unwavering love and devotion to her family, her warmth and kindness towards others, and her passion for cooking and baking. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew her best.
