Donna was born to Burl Robinson and Ione (Slyter) Robinson on Jan. 12, 1931 in Monte Vista, Colorado. She received her education in the San Luis Valley, graduating from high school in Mosca, Colorado in 1948. On Oct. 21, 1949, Donna married the love of her life, Keith Catlin, in Taos, New Mexico. They moved to Montrose, Colorado the day after their marriage and lived in the same house on the same farm until she passed surrounded by family on January 22. She was a homemaker and so much more; there was no task on the farm or in the house that she could not handle.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Keith Catlin of Montrose, Marc (Kerri) of Montrose, Martha of Montrose, seven grandchildren (Meghan (Zach), Karson (Tate), Keith, Roy, Hannah, Kelli and Marcus) and six great-grandchildren (Wesley, Gavin, Arianna, Izabella, Eisley and Arlowe). She was preceded in death by her son Greg, her sisters Mary Lee Smith and Wilma Charo, brother Wesley Robinson and her parents Burl and Ione Robinson.
The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2:30 p.m. at the Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., with Pastor Lisa Petty officiating. Graveside service will follow at the Cedar Cemetery with a potluck dinner reception to follow at the Baldridge event room at the Montrose United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory.
