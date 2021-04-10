OBITUARY: Donna Lou Nispel

Donna Lou Nispel
Donna Lou Nispel (Belders), 86, of Montrose, passed away on Monday, March 30 at Valley Manor Care Center. She passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Donna was born Aug. 27, 1934 on a Ranch near Broken Bow, Nebraska, a daughter of Ella and Harold Belders. She married Donald (Don) Nispel in Hastings, Nebraska, on May 7, 1955. Don passed away May 20, 1997.
Surviving is a daughter, Kathleen Muir of Orange County, California, and her husband Jerrie, and son Alexander; daughter-in-law Nancy Nispel, and grandchildren by her son Michael Nispel: Thomas, Jennifer, Rachael, and Samantha.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Cheryl Mooers, and her son, Michael Nispel.
A Catholic and member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Montrose, Donna was devoted to her church and the friends she knew from the town. Donna was raised and educated in Hastings, Nebraska, and attended Kearney State College her freshman year. She met her future husband, Don, in Hastings and together they built an architectural business and raised a family.
Donna’s passion in life was music and enjoyed singing and was the choir director for her church for several years in Hastings. She moved to Montrose after her husband’s passing in 2004 and enjoyed the scenery and mountains.
A Vigil/Rosary is scheduled for 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at at Crippin Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Montrose PACE program at:
Senior CommUnity Care/PACE 2377 Robins Way Montrose, CO 81401.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
