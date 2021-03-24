OBITUARY: Dorothea Ann (Williams) Keller

Dorothea Ann (Williams) Keller passed the day before her 87th birthday.

Born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, she married Donald Keller and raised six children in

Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

She is survived by five of her children: Jeanine (Steve) Vicalvi, Charles (Nancy) Keller, Thomas Keller, Kathryn (Matt) Ratliff, and Mary (Paul) Keller. Her son Donald Keller preceded her in death.

Dotty has 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She lived her later years in Elkton, Maryland, until she moved to Montrose, Colorado, near her daughter.

