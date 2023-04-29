OBITUARY: Dorothy Dillon

Montrose, Colorado, resident Dorothy Dillon, our beloved Mom and Granny, passed away on Feb. 24, 2023, at the age of 95. Her celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Rosemount Baptist Church in Montrose.
Dorothy was born on Aug. 12, 1927, in Richey, Mississippi, to William Herbert Furr and Willie Felt (Hicks) Furr. After her birth she joined her older brother Buddy, and sister Frances on the family farm in Delta City, Mississippi. Shortly thereafter, James Harvey was born and the Furr family was complete. Being raised on the farm Dot would always say “we were just poor dirt farmers, but we never went hungry.”
Granny loved to read and learn. She always had a book in her hand, or later in life she would listen to her books on tape. She could say the ABCs faster backwards than forwards. A little trick her brother Buddy taught her that she would show to her grandchildren. Dot’s love for knowledge led her to graduate Valedictorian of her high school class.
Dot went on to marry her best friend and high school sweetheart Ruhel Dewey Whitworth after he returned home from World War II. They were married on March 16, 1946, in Greenville, Mississippi. For the next four years they lived all over the United States, in New Mexico, Kentucky, and Illinois. They welcomed their first daughter Patsy, and three years later, Brenda was born. After the birth of Brenda, Dot and Ruhel moved to Colorado where they welcomed
their third daughter Terri. Her mother Felt owned the Tip Top Cafe in Montrose, where Dot and Ruhel worked alongside each other for many years. On Oct. 3,1962 she and Ruhel divorced, and they remained friends until his passing in 2004.
On April 2, 1965, Dot married James Dillon, and they were blessed to welcome their son Cody in February 1972.
Dorothy worked many years at Montrose Memorial Hospital and ended her working career at Russell Stover’s candy factory. She loved sports, and was a huge fan of The Denver Broncos, Rockies, and Avalanche. Her love for sports was passed down to her children and grandchildren.
One of the most important parts of Dot’s life was her faith. Granny loved God, and her faith never wavered. She had a prayer chain that at times was so long its length rivaled the miles of the Mississippi.
With her friends Shirley Allies and Dot Thompson, they would visit church members who could no longer get out, and then would go enjoy lunch together at the Camp Robber. Our hearts are full of gratitude, and we want to send a special thank-you to Shirley and Dot for making sure Mom always had a ride to church.
Many thanks to the staff at Larchwood Inn who took care of our Mom and Granny for the past two years. Thank you to Hope West Hospice for all the kindness you showed us, and the dignity you gave our mother in her last few weeks. We appreciate all you did.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband James Dillon. Dot is survived by her daughters Patsy Hathaway, Brenda (Tom) Smith, Terri (Frank) Kinney and son Cody Dillon; her grandchildren Weldon (Traci) Neff, William Neff, Courtney (Jason) Podoll, Haley (Paul) DiMarchi, Zacc Kinney, Alexa Kinney, Bryan (Hannah) Dillon, Karissa (Dennis) Labita, Brett Dillon, Kayley and Josh; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
We will miss you Mom and Granny. We love you!
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.
