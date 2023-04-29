OBITUARY: Dorothy Dillon

Montrose, Colorado, resident Dorothy Dillon, our beloved Mom and Granny, passed away on Feb. 24, 2023, at the age of 95. Her celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Rosemount Baptist Church in Montrose.

Dorothy was born on Aug. 12, 1927, in Richey, Mississippi, to William Herbert Furr and Willie Felt (Hicks) Furr. After her birth she joined her older brother Buddy, and sister Frances on the family farm in Delta City, Mississippi. Shortly thereafter, James Harvey was born and the Furr family was complete. Being raised on the farm Dot would always say “we were just poor dirt farmers, but we never went hungry.”

