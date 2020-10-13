OBITUARY: Dorothy 'Dotti' Holt Follman

Dorothy ‘Dotti’ Holt Follman
Dorothy Phyllis “Dotti” Holt Follman, 99, passed away peacefully Oct. 6, 2020 at The Homestead Assisted Living in Montrose, Colorado.
Dotti was born to William Marion and Mollie Cunningham Holt on July 11, 1921 in Victor, Montana, the seventh of eight children.
The Holt family originally came from the hills of Campbell County, Tennessee, and settled in the Ozark mountains of southwest Missouri. The family moved to Rico, Colorado in 1927. When William and Mollie divorced, William moved back to Missouri. Mollie however, remained in Rico where she met and married Arthur C. Byfield, who raised Dotti as his own. The new family moved to Old Ophir in 1929 and later to Hastings Mesa, Placerville and eventually settled in Sawpit. Many years were spent at the Byfield/Coker sheep ranch on Hastings Mesa, riding her horse to school and spending time with the Collins family on what is now the Last Dollar Ranch.
Dotti married the late Emory H. Ray on July 9, 1941. To this union three children were born; Sheila Jean, Roxanna Ruth (deceased) and Jimmy Don.
After their divorce, she met a kind and gentle man, Richard B. Follman. They were married July 14, 1974, in Dolores, Colorado, and spent 36 wonderful years together before his passing in 2010.
For many years Dotti worked as a bookkeeper but even after retirement she still volunteered at the Montrose Pavilion Senior Center and Valley Manor Care Center. She loved spending time sharing stories with family and friends.
Dotti’s hobbies included bowling, Jolly Hour Pinochle Club, crocheting, crafts and garage sales.
Dotti was an avid collector of elephant figurines. Friends and family helped add to her collection by bringing them back from all over the world. She always wanted to share this collection at her service so if you attend her memorial, please feel free to take a memento to remember her by.
Dottie is survived by daughter, Sheila (Don) Menzel; son, Jim (Susan) Ray; stepdaughter, Elaine Gannan; all of Montrose; and stepson, Kenneth (Lori) Follman of Gunnison, Colorado; and grandchildren, Roxanna Banks, Renee Jensen, Krislyn (Tom) Grett, Zach (Erin) Ray, Chris (Darlene) Follman, Brian (Bobbie) Follman, Rick Follman, and Nicole Follman.
Dotti took special pride in being the first generation of a five-generation family. The family consists of second-generation children, Sheila and Jim, third-generation grandchildren, Roxanna, Renee, Krislyn and Zach, fourth-generation great-grandchildren, Chance Jensen, Craig Morrow, Corey Jensen, Brandy Cooper, Karsyn Keith, twins, Lily and Emory Ray, and fifth-generation great-great grandchildren, Emily Jensen, Owen Cooper, Payton Cooper, Lenny Morrow and Dakota Ray Morrow.
Dotti is also survived by a large and extended “Blended Family.” Additional grandchildren include Corky (deceased), (Teresa) Menzel, Cydne (Alvin) Towell, Tim DelTonto, Tina (Mike) Allec and Brenda (Alexi) Adamson; additional great-grandchildren, Danielle (Jesse) Leech, Jeremiah Menzel, Christian Revels, Presley Revels, Alicia Hite, Zach Allec and Nichole Allec and additional great-great grandchildren, Kalysta Menzel, Shealie Menzel, Zoie Menzel, Avery Hite and Adeline Hite. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Gordon (Lucille) Follman, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Dotti was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Follman; baby daughter, Roxanna Ruth; father, William Holt; mother, Mollie and step-dad, Art Byfield; as well as Holt siblings, Horace, Cecil, Mary, Lena, Velma, Harvey and Hattie and half-brothers, Wando, Earl and Bill.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Homestead for the excellent care Mom received these past three years. She always called it “her home away from home.”
Please join us to celebrate her life Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. at Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose. Services will conclude at the chapel. Per her request, cremation has taken place and her ashes will be reunited with her beloved Hastings Mesa in the beautiful San Juan Mountains at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to HopeWest at 725 South 4th Street, Montrose, CO 81401.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.