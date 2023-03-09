Dorothy E. Dougherty, March 26, 1924 – March 6, 1923, at the age of 98 joined her heavenly father and family members in heaven as she passed peacefully on March 6.
Dorothy was the devoted wife to Donald “Red” Dougherty, married in 1945. They made their home for 60-plus years in Ouray, Colorado. She will be remembered for her laughter and great cooking. As a great hostess, very elegant and dignified, you never left her home hungry. She was a very active member of the Mt. Hayden Rebekah Lodge Number 54 in Ouray since 1958, and given the prestigious award of Decoration of Chivalry in 2001.
Dorothy was the daughter of Hazel Mingus and the eldest of six children. She was preceded in death by her mother Hazel; her husband Donald “Red”; her sisters, Gladys, Marjorie, and Betty, and her brothers Donald and Clifford.
She is survived by her nieces Connie, Barbara, Cindy (Dynamite), Karen (Tim), Brenda (Vern) and nephew Tim (Vicki) and her many grand nieces and nephews, which she was very thankful for all of the help with her care through the years. She is also survived by one son, Geary Dougherty of Oregon, two grandsons Darrell (Jodie), Brett, and five great-grandchildren.
Donald “Red” was the mayor of Ouray in the early 70s, and they would have been seen at many social events throughout the years. Aunt Dorothy worked as a cook for the Ouray School District before retiring in 1988. Many times students would approach her to say hello and thank her. Although she would not always remember who they were at the time, once they told her their names, she did remember you all. She will be greatly missed.
Services for Aunt Dorothy with be at the Montrose Christian Church, Thursday March 16, at 10 a.m.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Dorothy’s family.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Dougherty; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
