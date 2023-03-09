Dorothy E. Dougherty, March 26, 1924 – March 6, 1923, at the age of 98 joined her heavenly father and family members in heaven as she passed peacefully on March 6.

Dorothy was the devoted wife to Donald “Red” Dougherty, married in 1945. They made their home for 60-plus years in Ouray, Colorado. She will be remembered for her laughter and great cooking. As a great hostess, very elegant and dignified, you never left her home hungry. She was a very active member of the Mt. Hayden Rebekah Lodge Number 54 in Ouray since 1958, and given the prestigious award of Decoration of Chivalry in 2001.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Dougherty; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

