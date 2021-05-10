Delta resident Dorothy J. Huff passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.
She was 87 years old.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, May 21, 2021 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta, Colorado.
Dorothy June Dillon was born June 21, 1933 to John D. and Ruth B. (Laird) Dillon in Cedaredge, Colorado. She spent her childhood and attended school in Cedaredge, graduating from Cedaredge High School with the class of 1951.
On October 5, 1951, Dot married the love of her life, Howard H. (Buck) Huff in Cedaredge. To this union two children were born. The couple shared 57 years of love and marriage before Howard passed away in 2008.
Dot was a member of the Delta United Methodist Church. She also belonged to C&B Quilters and KOPS. She enjoyed golf, softball, sewing, quilting, but most of all she cherished time spent with her family.
Dot is survived by her son, Doug Huff and wife, Dana; daughter, Wanda Huff; two sisters, Luella Schoonover and Darlene Myers. Dot is further survived by two grandchildren Kirk Huff and wife Arienne; Todd Huff and six great-grandchildren, Alexa, Kylie, Brianna, Qwik, Qwade, Qwory Huff.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; parents, John and Ruth Dillon; a brother, John Dillon.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
