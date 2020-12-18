Dorothy Jane Lopez
Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Dorothy Morales Lopez, passed away on Dec. 16, 2020, at the age of 90 at her home surrounded by her family, due to causes incident to age.
The name Dorothy means “God’s Gift.” That describes Dorothy perfectly. Born June 24, 1930, in La Cuchilla, New Mexico, she was the first-born child to Joseph R. Morales and Maria Maestas. Dorothy’s father was a sheep herder, and this line of work moved the family all around the four corners region. The Morales family eventually settled in Montrose, Colorado, and that is where Dorothy met and fell in love with her neighbor, Pres Lopez. Pres and Dorothy were married on July 6, 1953, and shared over 63 years together until Pres’ passing in 2017. Pres and Dorothy shared a love and friendship that most only hope for. They were companions, partners, and best friends.
Dorothy was a longtime resident of East Carbon, having moved there for Pres’ job in the coal mines. She never had a driver’s license or a job in the traditional sense. She was a homemaker and caregiver to many throughout her life.
Dorothy was smart, witty, funny, and had a keen perspective on life and the world around her. Her family all have fond memories of the funny things she used to say and do. Like saying, “Shut up!” when someone told her something she didn’t want to hear or “Como fuegas,” when she was annoyed and “Anda!”, short for “Ándale!” when she wanted something done right away. We heard “Anda!” a lot.
Dorothy also loved butterflies, birds, wind chimes, and flowers. She was strong yet scared of everything. She was a devout Catholic and blessed many visitors to her home with holy water when they left on their way to their destination. It’s truly hard to sum up what an absolute joy she was to be around. We will miss her tremendously and she will be in our hearts and minds forever.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Danny) Morales, Montrose, Colorado; Jeanette (Ashley) Manley, East Carbon and Maria Lopez, Price; grandchildren, Danny Morales Jr. (Kristen), Lesley Manley (Dane), Marcus Morales (Trisha), Tyler Morales, Michael Jeffs and Brady Jeffs; great-grandchildren Kayden and Breyona Morales; brother, Joe R. Morales; sisters, Maria Salaz and Cedelia Jimenez; and many nieces and nephews she was very fond of. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pres Lopez; beloved son, Danny; sister Teresa Morales; and sister-in-law, Dolores Morales.
Dorothy’s family wishes to extend special thanks and sincere appreciation to all of the healthcare providers that took care of Dorothy over the years including Dr. Max Morgan, Dr. Richard W. Parkinson, Dr. David Nichols, Dr. Jeffrey Matthews, Dr. Doug Larsen, and the staffs of Parkdale Rehabilitation Center, Pinnacle Care & Rehab, Heirloom Inn (especially Kelli, Susie & Jae), and Castleview Hospital. Special thanks to Symbii Home Care & Hospice and to all the friends and family who reached out during Dorothy’s final days. We have truly been touched by all the kind words and gestures.
Due to COVID-19, a private vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, with a private funeral Mass at 10 a.m. December 19, 2020. Both services are to be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in East Carbon. Public committal service will be next to her husband Pres and son Danny at the Price City Cemetery at noon. Out of respect for others, masks and social distancing is required at all services.
Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Dorothy online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
