Dorothy K. Partridge passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Karen Brady, on Dec. 25, 2021. She was surrounded by her family and her dog, Sonny.
Dorothy was born on May 25, 1948 to Clarence and Ida Nerison in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. She moved to southern California when she was 15 years old to live with her sister, Marion.
In 1970, Dorothy’s daughter Karen was born. Two years later, Dorothy met the love of her life, Kenneth Partridge, and they were married on May 26, 1976. They lived in many different places throughout their marriage but finally settled in Montrose, Colorado in 2006 to be closer to their grandchildren. Dorothy and Ken were happily married for 38 years before Ken passed away in 2014.
Dorothy loved gardening, reading, watching movies and spending time with her family and friends. She had a deep love for animals and had many dogs, cats, fish and other critters throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed walking her dog through the neighborhood and visiting with friends along the way.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Norman Nerison.
She is survived by her siblings, Marion Plessman, Tammy Toth, Sandy Young, Alice Hicks, Doraleen Gavin, Barbara Sirinek and Bill Nerison, as well as many nephews and nieces. She is also survived by her daughter Karen Brady, her son-in-law Jeff Brady and her two grandchildren, Christian and Lauryn Brady.
She requested that there be no service, only that we never forget her in our day to day lives.
Charitable donations can be made to the Montrose Animal Shelter.
Charitable donations can be made to the Montrose Animal Shelter.
