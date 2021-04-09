OBITUARY: Dorothy Kay Miller

Dorothy Kay Miller

Dorothy Kay Miller, 81, of Topeka, passed away on April 7, 2021, at Oakley Place.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1939, the daughter of Harry and Margaret (Jackson) Glasgow.

Dorothy graduated from Seaman High School in 1957.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Topeka, Kansas from 4 — 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Topeka, Kansas, with interment to follow at Rochester Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Kirk Miller; Paula Tubbs; Joseph “Jay” (Kelly) Miller Jr.; siblings, Doris Fae (Tom) Chamberlain and Jerry (Linda) Glasgow; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to the Seaman Historical Society at 901 NW Lyman, Topeka, KS 66608 or Grace Baptist Church at 1110 NE Michigan Ave., Topeka, KS 66616.

To read her full obituary, and to leave the family online condolences, please visit www.parkerpricefh.com

