OBITUARY: Dorothy L. 'Sue' Walz

Dorothy L. Walz passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 89 years old, after succumbing to a long battle of Alzheimer’s and heart disease.

Born to Arthur and Ruth Schweinsberg on Sept. 9, 1933, in San Diego, California, Dorothy was mostly known to all who knew and loved her as Sue.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?