OBITUARY: Dorothy L. 'Sue' Walz

Dorothy L. Walz passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 89 years old, after succumbing to a long battle of Alzheimer’s and heart disease.
Born to Arthur and Ruth Schweinsberg on Sept. 9, 1933, in San Diego, California, Dorothy was mostly known to all who knew and loved her as Sue.
She met and married Fred L. Walz, her brother Richard’s (Dick) Marine Corps buddy. He was her lifetime love of 62 years. After leaving the Marines in 1953, they moved to Fred’s hometown of Grand Junction, Colorado. Fred and Sue also lived many years in Tucson, Arizona, and retired in Austin, Colorado, where they lived until Fred’s death in 2014.
Sue then moved to Peyton, Colorado, with their oldest daughter Patty. Sue visited with their son Fritz in Montrose, Colorado. Sue moved to Ridgway, Colorado, in 2021 along with Patty’s family.
She was preceded in death by her mother Ruth, father Arthur, and her brother Richard (Dick).
She is survived by her sister Betty Nunez in Santee, California.
Sue leaves behind their three children: Patricia Hunter of Ridgway, Colorado; Denise Walz of Heber City, Utah, and Fred Walz Jr. (Fritz) of Montrose, Colorado. Sue loved and cherished her nine grandchildren. Sue and Fred also had 15 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. Sue enjoyed working in their garden, hosting holiday family gatherings, hunting with Fred, and baking. She was quite an accomplished artist, but most of all she loved caring for her family. Sue will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 10, at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.
