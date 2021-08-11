OBITUARY: Dorothy Sumner

Dorothy Sumner
Dorothy Jeanne Sumner was born to Oliver and Bertha Hawley on Nov. 8, 1925 in Oakland, California. She married William Bruce Sumner on June 8, 1945, in First Church of the Nazarene in Denver, Colorado. She went to be with her Lord July 17, 2021.
The Sumners purchased the Conley Funeral Home Chapel in 1963, changing the name to Montrose Valley Funeral Home. After apprenticing with Bill, Dorothy went to college and became a licensed funeral director.
They retired in 1982, moving to Peoria, Arizona, where they were able to enjoy worldwide travels and Dorothy became a real estate agent. In 1987 they moved to Grand Junction and then back home to Montrose. Dorothy sold real estate and did accounting, while Bill worked for Crippin Funeral Home and continued his hobbies of golf and woodworking.
In 1989, Dorothy started the All Women’s Spring Renewal in Montrose, which continued for 20 years. After Bill died in 2008, Dorothy volunteered at hospice and continued counseling. She shared God’s Good News throughout her life. She wanted to give tribute to her wonderful God.
Dorothy is survived by her three children: Karen of Ridgway, Colorado; Gary of Cedaredge, Colorado, and Cheryl of Montrose, Colorado. She has five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and an even larger extended family. To Jesus be the Glory!
A Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the Montrose Nazarene Church, 705 S. 12th St., Montrose, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to HopeWest Hospice, 725 S. 4th St., Montrose, CO 81401.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Sumner’s family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.