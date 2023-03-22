Doug was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 15, 1932, to Zealand Hal and Bonnie (Yancy) Bean and passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 5, 2023, with his sweetheart Diane and her sister Sandi by his side.
He spent most of his early years with his Grandma Bean in Los Angeles. At age 9, he moved to El Monte, CA with his father and stepmother Merle. He graduated from El Monte High School and joined the Air Force just in time for the Korean War. He spent four years in the Air Force. He served in Korea from 1951 to 1952 and then at McCord Air Force Base in Washington State.
There he met and married Patricia Polland. They settled in Goleta, California, and had three children, Karen, Katherine and Doug. He attended Santa Barbara Community College and UC Santa Barbara. He had many jobs including selling insurance, representing a pharmaceutical company, commercial diving and found his dream job in the oil field equipment business. He represented his company in England for 10 years which included traveling to Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South America and the Eastern Bloc countries.
He retired from the oil field business as the oil business began to fall. He returned to the United States in 1996 and moved to California. He met and married Diane (Krebs) Beardshear in 1998 in Joshua Tree, California. They moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 2006.
Since living in Montrose, he has worked for Home Depot and for First Student Bus Co as a monitor on buses for special needs children. He loved working in his yard and enjoyed painting. Doug is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Doug is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Leo Bean, his mother and stepfather, Bonnie and Frank Koch, his father and stepmother, Hal and Merle Bean, and his beloved grandmother, Mary Hall Bean.
He is survived by his wife, Diane, his daughters Karen (Bruce) Coldren of Fall Creek, Oregon; Katherine (Garrett) Follmer of Newbury Park, California; his son, Doug (Lynn) Bean of Goleta, California; his seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Contributions can be made in Doug’s name to Hope West – Montrose – 725 S Fourth St., Montrose, CO, 81401.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
