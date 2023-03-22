Doug was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 15, 1932, to Zealand Hal and Bonnie (Yancy) Bean and passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 5, 2023, with his sweetheart Diane and her sister Sandi by his side.

He spent most of his early years with his Grandma Bean in Los Angeles. At age 9, he moved to El Monte, CA with his father and stepmother Merle. He graduated from El Monte High School and joined the Air Force just in time for the Korean War. He spent four years in the Air Force. He served in Korea from 1951 to 1952 and then at McCord Air Force Base in Washington State.

