OBITUARY: Douglas F. Hartman

Doug Hartman, 88, died suddenly at home on June 8. He was born on April 4, 1935, in Englewood, New Jersey, to Viola (Clausen) and Fred Hartman. He spent his youth in northern New Jersey and graduated from Dumont High School in 1953. He attended Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, New Jersey, where he received a B.S. in Business. He also served in the New Jersey National Guard from 1957-1962.

Doug married Joyce Steuernagel in River Edge, New Jersey, on July 16, 1960, and the couple settled in Oakland, New Jersey. They welcomed a daughter, Nancy, in 1963, and a son, David, in 1966. Doug's 40-year career in the aerospace industry brought the family to Denver in 1969, where Doug worked on several defense systems for Martin Marietta, notably the Skylab Space Station and the Viking Mars Lander. The family lived in Lakewood before moving to Douglas County in 1976, then to southern California in 1982. With the children grown, Doug and Joyce moved to Dallas in 1984, where they remained until retirement in Montrose, Colorado, in 1996.

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Hartman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

