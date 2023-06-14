OBITUARY: Douglas F. Hartman

Doug Hartman, 88, died suddenly at home on June 8. He was born on April 4, 1935, in Englewood, New Jersey, to Viola (Clausen) and Fred Hartman. He spent his youth in northern New Jersey and graduated from Dumont High School in 1953. He attended Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, New Jersey, where he received a B.S. in Business. He also served in the New Jersey National Guard from 1957-1962.
Doug married Joyce Steuernagel in River Edge, New Jersey, on July 16, 1960, and the couple settled in Oakland, New Jersey. They welcomed a daughter, Nancy, in 1963, and a son, David, in 1966. Doug's 40-year career in the aerospace industry brought the family to Denver in 1969, where Doug worked on several defense systems for Martin Marietta, notably the Skylab Space Station and the Viking Mars Lander. The family lived in Lakewood before moving to Douglas County in 1976, then to southern California in 1982. With the children grown, Doug and Joyce moved to Dallas in 1984, where they remained until retirement in Montrose, Colorado, in 1996.
Doug was a lifelong outdoorsman who was especially fond of hunting and fishing, which he began in the Catskills and Adirondacks as a youth and continued in the Rockies and on the
Plains. He spent many happy hours fishing with friends on the Green, Big Horn and South Platte Rivers, bird hunting in Kansas and South Dakota, and hunting big game in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana. At the time of his death, he had been a long-time member of the Delta (CO) Trap Club. His other interests included skiing, camping, rafting and four-wheeling. He and Joyce
traveled extensively, circumventing the entire Western Hemisphere from the Arctic to Antarctica and visiting the South Seas, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, North Africa and the Mediterranean and Caribbean Seas. Their July Fourth visits to Santa Fe were an annual highlight!
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lee (Phil) Tripician. He is survived by Joyce, his wife of 63 years; two children, Nancy White of New Orleans, Louisiana, and
David (Melissa) Hartman of Reno, Nevada; three grandchildren: Madeline White (New Orleans), Isabelle White (Los Angeles) and Chase Hartman (Salt Lake City); two nephews and numerous grand- and great-grand-nieces and -nephews.
Cremation has taken place. At Doug's request, there will be no funeral service; a Life Celebration will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Hope West, 725 S. 4th St., Montrose, CO 81401.
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Hartman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone