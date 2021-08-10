Dwight ‘Whitey’ Metcalf

The family would like to invite anyone who knew and loved Whitey to come celebrate his life on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Crossroads Victory Church, 515 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose, Colorado. The event will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/crossroadsvictory/.

Interments will be at a later date at the Gunnison Cemetery. Please consider making a memorial contribution in Whiteys name to HopeWestCO.org

