OBITUARY: E. Lucille LeClere

E. Lucille LeClere
Effie Lucille LeClere, age 92, passed away peacefully in her home, Wednesday evening, Jan. 12, 2022.
Lucille was born April 11, 1929, in Powell, Wyoming, to Harmen and Effie Schultz. She spent her early years on the family ranch in Sage Creek, Cody, Wyoming. On Aug. 31, 1947, on his return from World War II stationed in Hawaii, she married George D. LeClere at the Chapel of the Transfiguration in Grand Teton National Park. Lucille worked as a telephone operator. They had three children, Leslie, Kirk and Jeffrey. George worked for many years for the Bureau of Reclamation as an accountant. The first job transfer was to Yakima, Washington. Lucille became a police dispatcher. After that, they were transferred to Dutch John, Utah. It was a very small town, where they developed friends that lasted a lifetime. Most of the Dutch John “gang” was transferred to Montrose for the construction of the Gunnison river dams in 1962-1964. In Montrose, Lucille worked many years for Ed DeJulio at Flairmont Furniture.
Everyone knew bridge was her passion. She helped organize and played in many clubs throughout the years. Before George’s passing, they loved to travel and actually drove to every state in the continental U.S. She and her girlfriends could be seen regularly walking around town; having coffee afterwards. Church was an important part of her life and she did many different jobs for the church. She delivered “meals on wheels” and was a volunteer for the health fair, late into her 80s. She was always busy and helped her daughter and son-in-law in their accounting business. She also enjoyed playing the piano, painting, and sewing.
Lucille is preceded in death by her husband, George, on May 17, 1999; her brother John Schultz of Cody, Wyoming, and her parents.
Lucille is survived by: sister Velda Kant of Bellevue Washington; sister-in-law Linda Schultz of Cody Wyoming; daughter Leslie (Jack) McKenna, grandson Justin (Kara), great-grandchildren Blake and Harper of Montrose and step-granddaughter Michele (Kevin) Turner, of Brownsburg, Indiana; step-great-grandchildren Graham, Duncan, Julia and Ana; son Kirk (Jody) LeClere, grandchild Jessica, great-grandchild Moira, grandchild Kristopher, all of Montrose; grandson David (Nichole) LeClere of Granger, Texas, great-grandchildren Liam, George and Holden; and son Jeffrey (Nancy) LeClere of Golden Colorado, granddaughter Corey Spittler and great-grandchild Jacksen of Georgia.
Funeral services will be held on Jan. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church with Howard Davidson officiating. A reception will follow at the church. A private burial will be at Grand View Cemetery. Arrangements are by Crippin Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope West.