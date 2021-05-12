Earle Daniel ‘Dan’ Slyder
Earle Daniel Slyder, age 73, passed away April 27, 2021, peacefully in his home.
Born April 14, 1948 in Phoenix, Arizona, he was the son of Earle L. and Estoll Slyder..
Dan attended college before going into the Army where he served in Korea as sergeant during the Vietnam era.
Dan worked as a finish carpenter in construction for most of his working life. He was a proud member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association and served as president and chaplain. He loved riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing and camping. He was very friendly, outgoing and loved to joke around. He loved his family and was hard working.
Dan is survived by his wife, Lois; a son, Ben; two daughters, Jennifer and Christina;; three brothers, two sisters, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. May 14, 2021, at Rivers Church, 762 Dodge St., Delta, Colorado, and 3 .p.m at the State Veteran Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway Grand Junction, Colorado.
A memorial contribution can be made in Dan’s name to either: Christian Motorcyclist Association, PO Box 9, Hatfield, Alaska 71945,, or Hospice of Western
Colorado, 800 S. Third St., Montrose, CO, 81401..
