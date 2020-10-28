OBITUARY: Earnest William Gregory Sr.

Earnest William Gregory Sr.
Earnest William Gregory Sr. passed away peacefully on Friday Oct. 23, 2020 at his home in Olathe. He was born in Salida on Sept. 30, 1940 to Charles William Gregory and Rose Marie Marquez-Gregory.
He served as a sergeant in the United States Army as a sharpshooter and surveyor. He worked in many of the mines around Colorado and retired from the Colorado prison system.
He loved hunting, fishing and camping with his family. His biggest loves were for the Lord and his family.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Gregory; sons, Earnest Gregory and Matthew Gregory; grandchildren, Brittany Perkins, Angie Gonzales, Kati Gregory, Earnest Gregory, Kaylee Gregory, McKenna Gregory; and several great-grandchildren.
Family, friends and those who were touched by him are invited to attend a memorial service in spring or early summer 2021. A date, time and place will be announced later.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
