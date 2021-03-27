Eddie Hamilton

Eddie passed away March 16, 2021. Eddie was born in Delta to Isham and Joyce Hamilton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Glen, Nadine, Kit and Corlis.

Eddie grew up in Montrose and was a lifelong native. He graduated from Montrose High School and has been a lifelong supporter. Eddie was the owner of several businesses for many years in Montrose, but probably most known for the East Niagara Car Wash (Ed’s Car Wash). Eddie enjoyed watching Montrose football every year. He was always interested in the Montrose community and what was going on.

Eddie is survived by his son Scott Hamilton and grandchildren Zoey Hamilton and Andrew Hamilton. He will be missed dearly.

A celebration of life will be held in Montrose June 26. Specific details to come at a later date.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to Shriners Hospital for Children.

