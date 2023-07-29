My mother, Edith (Edie), passed away July 24, 2023, at Montrose Regional Health after a short illness. She was the daughter of Alonzo Darling and Ethelynne Margaret Darling who predeceased her. It would be very difficult to compress 99 wonderful years into these few words, but I’ll try.
Edie was born May 30, 1924 and lived her formative years in Montrose graduating from high school in 1940. She met and married Clyde Edwin Barlow in 1943 just before he shipped out with the navy for the South Pacific. While he was gone I was brought into this world to await my father’s return.
Edie followed Dad around through college and his first job in the accounting business. They soon returned to Montrose where they briefly operated a sheep ranch on Spring Creek Mesa. Upon the sale of the ranch, they purchased The Chipeta Cafe which they operated for almost 20 years.
After moving to Denver, they both agreed to part ways. For the remainder of her working life, she was a very successful food and beverage manager. Upon retirement she moved to Kerrville, Texas where she volunteered at Peterson Hospital in the gift shop making many good friends along the way.
Finally, Edie moved back to Montrose for the last three years. The love of her life has been her grandson, William Edwin Barlow (Bridger, Montana) and her great-granddaughter, Jennifer Barlow (San Diego), grandson, Sam Conley and granddaughter, Jen Conley and great-great grandson, David Gordon Barlow (Salt Lake City). She was predeceased by her husband, Ed.
There will be no services and Crippin funeral home will be handling the cremation.
