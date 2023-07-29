My mother, Edith (Edie), passed away July 24, 2023, at Montrose Regional Health after a short illness. She was the daughter of Alonzo Darling and Ethelynne Margaret Darling who predeceased her. It would be very difficult to compress 99 wonderful years into these few words, but I’ll try.

Edie was born May 30, 1924 and lived her formative years in Montrose graduating from high school in 1940. She met and married Clyde Edwin Barlow in 1943 just before he shipped out with the navy for the South Pacific. While he was gone I was brought into this world to await my father’s return.

