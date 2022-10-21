OBITUARY: Edith Mae McGlynn

Edith Mae McGlynn

Edith “Edie” Mae McGlynn, a vivacious beauty at age 92, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022, in Lake Placid, New York, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Roxbury, Vermont, on Aug. 12, 1930 to Oliver and Lillian Belle Hazelton. Always a twinkle in her eye, Edie lived with intention and devotion to the many interests and activities of her children and grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Edith McGlynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?