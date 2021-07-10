OBITUARY: Edna Mae Deti

Edna Mae Deti
Edna Mae Deti went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 4, 2021. She was born Edna Mae Wilson on Aug. 13, 1927, on a farm out of Womer, Kansas, to parents Edward and Lucille (Jensen) Wilson.
Edna was the fifth of nine children, three boys and six girls, who grew up in Kansas and then in various places in Nebraska. The terrible dust storm blew them off the farm in Kansas into Nebraska, where she completed her education.
She moved to Montrose, Colorado, where she met John Deti. They married on June 16, 1956. They had four children, Virginia (James) Rettmann, Sheila (Glen) Ahlberg, Ed (Kay) Deti, Gary Deti, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Edna and John operated the Deti Plumbing and Heating business until they sold it in 1992 to Ed (Kay) Deti. Edna and John traveled in their trailer for 18 years and thoroughly enjoyed it. Edna and John ran the bus ministry at Victory Baptist Church for many years. Edna was also church secretary, Sunday school teacher, played the piano and was a prayer warrior.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, John, on March 15, 2011.
A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Victory Baptist Church, 2890 N. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO, followed by a committal service at Valley Lawn Cemetery.
