Edumenio ‘Ed’ J. Romero
August 15, 1929 - July 1, 2020
Edumenio Romero was born on Aug. 15, 1929 to Miguel and Sara Romero in Canjilon, New Mexico.
He married the love of his life, Cruzita A. Martinez on Jan. 15, 1959 in Montrose, Colorado. They recently celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Ed and Cruzita have five daughters: Joann Romero (deceased); Diana Williams (Joey Flowers) from Montrose, Colorado; Janet Cordova (Martin Cordova) from Colorado Springs, Colorado; Brenda Davila from Montrose, Colorado; and Tara Salazar (Steve Salazar) from Montrose, Colorado. They have eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren that are very special and loved by him.
Ed passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on July 1, 2020. Ed is preceded in death by his daughter, Joanne Romero; mother, father; brother, Carlos Romero, and nephew, Reyes Romero.
Ed enjoyed making his grandchildren and family laugh and always telling great stories of his life. Ed enjoyed dancing, listening to music, fishing, hunting, camping, and loved watching the Denver Broncos. He loved spending time with his family playing cards and dice.
There was a graveside service at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Grand View Cemetery.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Romero’s family.
