Edward Dale Fuller of Montrose, Colorado, passed away peacefully at home on June 22, 2023, after an extended battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was the elder son of Glenn and Violet Fuller and brother of Mark Fuller, all of whom predeceased him.
Raised in San Jose, California, Ed graduated with honors in physics from San Jose State University in 1958, holding down a full-time job with GE Nuclear concurrently. Graduate studies at Stanford University were completed prior to enrollment in the GE Nuclear Engineering Training program and the launch of an expert career in nuclear physics was in place.
Over the next 50 years, Ed established a reputation as an expert in nuclear safety and oversight, working closely with upper management at many US-based public utilities regarding the safe operation of their functioning nuclear power plants.
Ed was elected president of the American Nuclear Society in 1992, and was later named an ANS Fellow. Associated with various consulting companies throughout his career, Ed authored testimony on behalf of the American Nuclear Society before Congress and established his own consulting firm in 1986, Associated Project Analysts, which he maintained until a few years before his death.
Physical activity and exercise were a big part of Ed’s life and he was comfortable participating in multiple sports. Ed completed numerous full marathons, including Boston and New York. He loved tennis, hiking, long distance bicycling, water skiing, snow skiing and golf.
For 20 years he was a volunteer instructor for Telluride Adaptive Sports, teaching skiing and snowboarding to people with a variety of disabilities. He also served on the board of directors for more than 10 years. Ed loved automobiles all of his life, especially vintage cars, Porsches, and his 1958 MGA, the same model and year vehicle he had owned in his youth.
Ed spent most of his life in Los Gatos, California, before moving to Prescott, Arizona, in 2008 upon full retirement. He and his wife, Nancy, moved to Montrose in 2020 to be closer to their mountain cabin and enjoy everything the Western Slope has to offer.
Ed is survived by Nancy, his wife of 28 years; his daughters, Debrah Delos-Santos (Ken) of Gilbert, Arizona; Julie Cristifulli (Anthony) of Avondale, Arizona; and Beth Nibert (Matt) of Orlando, Florida; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ed was able to pass peacefully at home because of the compassionate care he received from HopeWest Hospice and some amazing caregivers. The family is forever grateful for their efforts.
A memorial service celebrating Ed’s life will be held at the family’s mountain cabin at 626 High Bluff Drive, Placerville, Colorado, on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. Family and friends are encouraged to attend. Donations may be made to HopeWest Hospice, Mercy Ships or Lewy Body Dementia Association.
