Edward Dale Fuller of Montrose, Colorado, passed away peacefully at home on June 22, 2023, after an extended battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was the elder son of Glenn and Violet Fuller and brother of Mark Fuller, all of whom predeceased him. 

Raised in San Jose, California, Ed graduated with honors in physics from San Jose State University in 1958, holding down a full-time job with GE Nuclear concurrently. Graduate studies at Stanford University were completed prior to enrollment in the GE Nuclear Engineering Training program and the launch of an expert career in nuclear physics was in place.

