OBITUARY: Edward Hecht

Edward Hecht, 92, passed away peacefully at the HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He was surrounded by his wife of 68 years and many family members. Edward was born in Montrose to Alfonso and Pauline Hecht. He was the oldest of nine children. Ed grew up in Montrose with the exception of a few years in Montana.
Ed joined the Army in April, 1951 and was stationed in Korea. He earned four bronze campaign stars and was honorably discharged in 1953.
He married Kathleen Kloster in October of 1953. They raised four children, Patti Hecht, Debbie Hecht (Mudge), Jim Hecht, and Elizabeth Hecht (Andersen).
Ed (Steady Eddie as he was known) spent several years farming east of Montrose. He also spent most of his career as an auto mechanic in Montrose and Delta. He had the reputation of being able to fix anything!
He enjoyed working, fishing, hiking, biking, gardening, fixing things, and spending time with his family and grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, their four children, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. He is survived by his siblings Martin Hecht (Sandra), Kenneth Hecht (Diane), Eleanor Klaus (Art), Richard Hecht, Irene McNulty (Bill), Josie Maestas.
All services and reception will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Montrose. The vigil on Tuesday, May 10t, at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 11 at 10 a.m., followed by the interment at Grandview Cemetery, then back to St. Mary’s for the reception.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that you donate to Hope West Care Center in the name of Edward Hecht. Hope West 3090 N. 12th St. #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506 (970-241-2212).
