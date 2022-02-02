OBITUARY: Edward Ray Henderson; November 12, 1925 - January 18, 2022

Edward Henderson of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 18, 2022, surrounded by family. He was 96 years old when he went to the Lord. Edward was born in San Diego, California, to Ray and Golda Henderson. He spent most of his childhood in Delta County and graduated from Delta High School.
Edward joined the Army-Air force in 1946 and served in Japan. After his military service, Edward married Betty Jean Harris in 1954, and began a career as a rancher/farmer near Hotchkiss where they raised four children.
Edward was a deeply committed father, an avid reader, and enjoyed fishing, traveling, good food, and time with family and friends. Edward and Betty retired to Montrose, Colorado, where Edward survived his wife of 57 years.
Edward is survived by his children: Mike (Tammy) Henderson of Montrose, Colorado; Kelly (Carolyn) Henderson of Davenport, Florida; Shelby (Basil) Bear of Delta Colorado, and Janice Kunz of Montrose Colorado; 15 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife, brother, and sister.
A Rosary will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 4 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Montrose, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Cory Cemetery.
Donations in the name of Edward Henderson may be made to HopeWest of Montrose, or the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, Montrose.
