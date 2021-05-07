Obituary: Edwin Bruce Perry

Edwin Bruce Perry
La Sauces resident Edwin Bruce Perry, 74, died May 3, 2021 at the Conejos County Hospital in La Jara.
Edwin was born in Denver, Colorado on Aug. 2, 1946, the proud son to Robert Bruce Perry and Mary Maxine Beston Perry. He married Cathleen Dotson in Montrose, Colorado on Oct. 2, 2007.
Edwin worked for more than 20 years as a truck driver and raised cattle on the side. He loved his cows. After his retirement he moved to La Sauces, Colorado and enjoyed building model trains. His dream was to build a G-Scale replica of an early steam engine.
Edwin was known to have an ornery personality, but was a good teacher. In his early years, he enjoyed restoring old cars with the help of his father, who worked in auto body repair.
He is survived by his wife Cathy Perry of La Sauces; his children Naomi Redden of Delta, April (Justin) Dunn of Sanford; his step-children Carisssa (Michael) Pittman of Denver, Scott Patee of Denver, and Kirah (Larry) Lucero of Delta; his grandchildren Dawson, Caleb, Simeon, Sierra, Kiah, Edwin, Katie, Ciera, Tristan, Alex, Anastasis Alyssa and Jason; as well as numerous friends.
Edwin was preceded in death by his grandparents Edwin and Martha and his parents Robert and Mary. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law Donnie Redden.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Sanford Second Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Rogers Family Mortuary is in care of the arrangements. To leave online condolences, remembrances and words of strength for Edwin’s family, please visit www.RogersFunerals.com.
