Edwin ‘Ed’ Bentley
1922 - April 6, 2020
Edwin “Ed” Bentley passed to a much higher realm on April 6, 2020 at HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction. He was 97. Ed was the son of Edwin Bentley and Bessie Roman Bentley of Rochdale, England, who passed through Ellis Island. Ed was born in Denver, Colorado, in 1922.
Ed served in the Coast Guard as a radar operator during WWII 1942-1945. He served on the US CGC Tampa and the USS Gen. Gordon, making port in Greenland, England, France, Italy, Algeria and French Morocco.
After the war, he went to Denver University, married Phyllis Beck and they had three children. He was employed by CF&I Steel and owned and operated a fence manufacturing company in Denver which he sold and then retired.
Ed was an adventurer. He single handedly built three houses in his early years and later he and his wife Linda built a log home together near Mesa, Colorado. He loved sailing, and he and his wife Linda lived aboard their 40-foot sailboat in Florida for several years and sailed in the Bahamas. They also enjoyed traveling abroad.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis; two children, Jennifer and Stephen; and grandson, Alex.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of Montrose, and daughter, Cindy Bentley of Snowflake, Arizona.
Cremation has taken place and Ed was placed in the Veterans Cemetery in Grand Junction.
The family can never express their gratitude for the wonderful care given by HopeWest of Montrose and Grand Junction. The family asks that you please send donations to HopeWest Hospice Care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.