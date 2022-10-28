OBITUARY: Edwin Ivan Reeder; January 11, 1930 - October 22, 2022

Edwin Ivan Reeder
January 11, 1930 — October 22, 2022
Edwin Ivan Reeder
January 11, 1930 — October 22, 2022
Edwin Ivan Reeder passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. at Delta Health Memorial Hospital. He was 92.
Edwin was born on Jan. 11, 1930, in WaKeeney, Kansas, to Rosie Irene Markle and George Andrew Reeder, he was one of 13 children. Growing up in the Thirties, he went through the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl (the Dirty Thirties), and then when he was 9, the effects of World War II. From WaKeeney, he and his family moved to Stratton, Colorado.
In 1955, he joined the United States Armed Force and was honorably discharged in 1957. Following his discharge from the Army, he moved to Delta, Colorado. On June 19, 1960, he married his wife of 62 years, Phyllis Leona Gordon. They had four children, Dwayne, Ronald (deceased), Larry and Christina, all of Delta, Colorado.
Edwin owned a construction company, and as a general contractor helped build and remodel homes and businesses as far away as Arrowhead, Colorado, operating Reeder Construction Inc. until he retired.
Edwin is survived by his wife, Phyllis Leona (Gordon) Reeder; his three children Dwayne Reeder, Larry Reeder and Christina (Reeder) Ledesma (Todd), and four grandchildren: Kody Reeder, Shelbi (Ledesma) Church (Wyatt), Joshua Reeder, and Trevor Ledesma. Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, son Ronald Reeder, and several brothers and sisters.
Services were held at Redeemer Lutheran, 1000 Pioneer Road, Delta, Colorado, at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, with a graveside service following at Mesa View Cemetery, 660 1725 Road, Delta. A late lunch was served at Redeemer Lutheran after the graveside service.
In lieu of flower contributions can be made to the local VFW Lee Marts Post 371, 1460 Howard St., Delta CO 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
