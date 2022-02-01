OBITUARY: Edwin R. Garrison

Edwin R. Garrison
Edwin R. Garrison passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2022, at Horizon’s Care Center in Eckert, Colorado. Edwin was born Dec. 17, 1936, in Montrose, Colorado, to Ed J. Garrison and Pearl (DeVinny) Garrison also of Montrose.
Edwin spoke fondly of his years attending grade school at Maple Grove and he had many stories of how much fun he had and how much he enjoyed his years playing basketball for Cedaredge High School where he graduated in 1955. He then attended Mesa State College graduating in 1958 and returned to the Montrose area that he has always loved.
Edwin married the love of his life, Phyllis (Moon) Garrison July 19, 1960 in Aztec, New Mexico, and lived his remaining years in the Spring Creek area. Edwin and Phyllis had four children together and his family were always his first priority. He was a third generation Western Slope sheep rancher and was well known and respected in the agricultural industry.
Edwin had many hobbies, and in his early years enjoyed spending his winters snowmobiling, his summers fishing, and the fall seasons were spent hunting and hosting others to come and hunt with him. He was a bit of a practical joker and he had a lot of fun but at the end of the day, he was a really hard worker and he often said if you had time to play, you weren’t working hard enough!
Those who knew him well, will fondly remember how he loved to tell stories and tall tales and he always had “just one more story” that he wanted to share. He lived his life well, never met a stranger, and always wanted to pay the tab and tell you that you could buy the next time but he never let you!
Edwin is survived by his four children, daughter Geraldine Wold; son Terry Garrison; son Kevin (Sheila) Garrison and son Tommy (Deb) Garrison; his grandchildren, Amanda (Jarred) Garcia, Trevor (Madi) Wold, Scott Garrison, Sean Garrison, Candace Garrison (Wayne), Cameron Garrison (Sam), and Bradley Levins as well as his three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Waverly and Arilyn.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 39 years, Phyllis Garrison; his parents Ed and Pearl Garrison; sister Alta Mae Cooper; brother Jack Garrison, and sister June Healey.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Horizon’s Care Center and HopeWest for taking such amazing care of Edwin in his final journey.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 19, 2022, at the Circle 3 Cowboy Fellowship in Montrose, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Volunteers of America Colorado or Hope West Hospice in Delta, both of which provided additional care and support for Edwin.