Eileen Quint
April 21, 1928 - June 13, 2020
Eileen Quint went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born Regina Eileen Tobin to Francis and Bertha (Bishop) Tobin on April 21, 1928. Eileen was born in Montrose, Colorado, grew up on her family’s farm on Spring Creek Mesa until she was a teenager when the family moved into Montrose.
She met the love of her life, Alvin (Al) Quint and they were married on Oct.19, 1948. They had five children: Alvin (Maria) Quint of Fruita, Colorado; Linda (Clark) Sperber of Grand Junction, Colorado; Lyle (Lea Anne) Quint of Windsor, Colorado; Elgin Mier of Grand Junction, Colorado; Shane (Milann) Quint of Denver, Colorado; and a step daughter Karen Van Riper of Canon City, Colorado.
Eileen loved the outdoors. She stayed active, enjoying daily walks around Montrose, hunting, fishing, camping and boating at Blue Mesa with her family. During her aging years, she was a woman of strength and stamina that far exceeded most her age. She was a devout Catholic and member of Saint Mary Catholic Church. Her Catholic faith was so important to her that the many years of camping and boating at Blue Mesa also included a trip to Gunnison for Saturday evening mass.
She devoted her life to her family, always willing to lend a helping hand. We celebrate her life, cherishing the many fond memories including holidays with family gathering in her home, playing cards, her historical home treasures, family recipes passed down from generations, and the many outdoor activities spent with her.
She is preceded in death by her husband Al; her parents Francis and Bertha Tobin; her brothers and sisters: Bob Tobin, Dean Tobin, Lois McCaslin and Joan Blair. She leaves behind her children, 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private service and interment will take place at Grand View Cemetery. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
