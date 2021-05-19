OBITUARY: Elaine Bonnie Fairchild

Elaine Bonnie Fairchild
Elaine Bonnie Fairchild passed away Wednesday, March 31, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. Elaine was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on June 2, 1942 and attended elementary and high school there. She was raised in a Christian home and attended the Russian Orthodox Church.
Elaine attended college in Danbury, Connecticut, graduating in 1964 from Danbury State College earning a teaching degree in Elementary Education. After a 2 1/2-year engagement, she married Melvin E. Fairchild and began teaching in Sandy Hook, Connecticut. Elaine took time off from teaching with the birth of a son, Christopher. After 32 years of service, Elaine retired from teaching, and the Fairchilds made the decision to move to Montrose in 2002. Elaine’s brother, Jon Kosh, and son, Chris, have both lived in Ouray and Montrose working in the restaurant business.
Elaine and Mel joined Christ Church of the Valley and, in addition to attending, hosted Bible study groups in their home.
A desire to stay busy led Elaine to work for J.C. Penney’s and later Hallmark & Co. She also volunteered at same-day surgery at Montrose Memorial Hospital and for many years at Heirlooms for Hospice making new friends along the way.
Elaine enjoyed gardening, reading, and cooking. She loved to entertain and kept a beautiful home where she celebrated family traditions at holidays and other special occasions. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Christ’s Church of the Valley, 10 Hillcrest Plaza Way, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26. In lieu of flowers please donate in Elaine’s memory to Hope West Hospice, 725 S. 4th St., Montrose, CO 81401.
