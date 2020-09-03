Eleanor Haley
May 7, 1937 — March 27, 2020
Lovely Eleanor received her angel wings early Friday, March 27, 2020, surrounded by her son Sean and her loving daughter Jane.
Eleanor was born May 7, 1937, to John and Catherine Adair in Chicago, Illinois. She was the youngest of three, with two older sisters, Virginia and Marion. She was spunky and determined from the start.
Eleanor was dearly loved by her three children, Sean Del Piero, Jane Del Piero and Loretta Johnson; her three grandchildren, Alexander, Elijah, and Vincent Johnson, and many, many loyal, longtime devoted and caring friends. Eleanor was a dedicated community member and worked for 35 years for the Department of Health and Human Services in Colorado and lived in Southwestern Colorado for 50 years. Eleanor had a huge heart and gave to everyone. She never gossiped and told you the truth whether you liked it or not. A huge loss for humanity as we need people like lovely Eleanor to shine their love into the world.
“If we know anything about a path at all, it’s only because of the great ones that have gone before us. Out of their love and kindness, they have left some footprints for us to follow. So, in the same way that they wish for us, we wish that all beings everywhere, including ourselves, be safe, be happy, have good health, and enough to eat. And may we all live at ease of heart with whatever comes to us in life.” Thank you, Eleanor, for those beautiful footsteps.
Eleanor loved the outdoors and was always ready for an adventure in the canyonlands, hiking through the mountains, skiing, ice skating, fishing. She was a true adventurer and a pioneer who, with dedicated unconditional love, raised three children as a single mom, following the unfortunate death of her first husband, David. Eleanor was a strong and remarkable woman who endured and was blessed to meet the love of her life, Bob Haley in 1979. They were married soon after and spent six amazing years together before his untimely death.
She retired to Silverton, Colorado, at 65 years old and loved being a rugged mountain woman until she was 80 years old. She was a fabulous mother and a loving, caring, compassionate, generous and a truly wonderful woman. She will be remembered for her contagious smile and the love she gave us all. She was the embodiment of unconditional love and brought joy to all who knew her. She will be missed every day and always loved.
A toast to Eleanor will take place in Telluride at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at the Sheridan Bar, outside.
A celebration of life will be held in Silverton, Colorado, at 2 p.m., Sept. 12, 2020, at Saint Patrick Church in Silverton, followed by a dinner at the Brown Bear Cafe. Please come to celebrate!
