Our cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Eleanor Mae Hoffman, passed away on Sept. 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center from complications of a fall. Her children and grandchildren surrounded her. She has been reunited with the love of her life, who left this earth only a few months ago.
Eleanor was born in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Oct. 4, 1936, to Lewis C & Emily White. She was the oldest of five children. She met and married her sweetheart on Sept. 1, 1956. They were blessed with five children: Dallas Jr, Jolene Wilson (Daniel), James C (Rebecca), Russell D (Lorene) & Terri L Galvan (Valentin).
She is survived by her five children and 26 grandchildren, and 40 great-grandchildren.
Eleanor was an outstanding member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was an active affiliate of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and she loved doing her genealogy work. Her favorite calling was Young Women’s Stake President in Honolulu, HI; the girls called her “Mah Hoffman.” She served her family tirelessly and ministered to those in need with genuine love. She was the personification of grace and composure.
Eleanor had an infectious smile and giggle. Her smile could light up a room and lift heavy hearts. She lived so that those who knew her wanted to know the Savior.
Eleanor wore many hats while raising their five children during her husband’s career in the service. She learned to be frugal and how to pack an entire house every three years. She loved crafting, making her great-grandkids quilts, and crocheting. Her most immense joy was her grand and great-grandchildren. She remembered anniversaries and birthdays and attended special events at every opportunity.
The family would like to thank St. Mary’s Trauma team and all the ICU nurses involved in her care.
There will be one less “empty chair” with the passing of our sweet Mother and Grandmother.
Services will be held on Oct. 1, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 21028 Uncompahgre Road, Montrose, Colorado 81403. Visitation is at 11:30 a.m., then a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. She will rest next to her eternal companion at the Cedar Creek Cemetery. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
