OBITUARY: Elizabeth 'Betty' Brill; February 1, 1931 - June 15, 2023

Elizabeth (Betty) Brill finished her journey to Heaven to be with the Lord on June 15, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Betty was born Feb. 1, 1931, in Olathe to Martin and Anna Distel. She was the youngest of 11 children born to German immigrant parents who came to America from Russia. She spent her childhood in the Olathe area and graduated from Olathe High School in 1949.

