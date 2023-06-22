OBITUARY: Elizabeth 'Betty' Brill; February 1, 1931 - June 15, 2023

Elizabeth (Betty) Brill finished her journey to Heaven to be with the Lord on June 15, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Betty was born Feb. 1, 1931, in Olathe to Martin and Anna Distel. She was the youngest of 11 children born to German immigrant parents who came to America from Russia. She spent her childhood in the Olathe area and graduated from Olathe High School in 1949.
She married David Lloyd Brill on July 27, 1954, and they settled in Montrose. They were married for 51 years until the death of Lloyd in 2005. Betty worked at a local bank as a teller, bookkeeper, and in the safe deposit area. She was also a devout member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Gardening was a hobby that Betty excelled at and her beautiful flower beds were greatly admired by anyone who saw them. Family and friends looked forward to her homemade noodles and pizzelle cookies at Christmas. She loved playing pinochle and belonged to a club for many years. Betty was the family member and friend that everyone would love to have. She was always there in time of need and enjoyed doing special things for someone’s birthday or if they were sick.
Betty is survived by her daughter Cyndy Vrabec (Randy Burchett) and her son Shawn Brill (Mayumi). She is the proud grandmother of six grandchildren: Eric Nokes (Sarah), Chris (deceased)(Amanda), Brian Nokes (Jennifer), Sean Nokes (Chelsea), Zach Brill (Christa), and Arielle Hewitt (Michael). She has 13 great-grandchildren: Bowen, Tyler, Broderick, Alexandria, Taylor, MacKenzie, Nico, Yasmine, Vince, Caspar, Ada, Millie, and Bailey.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10 a.m. July 18, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Crippin Funeral Home.
