OBITUARY: Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Hebrew February 10, 1937 - June 13, 2023

Elizabeth Lancaster Brooks Campbell Hebrew, Betty, fell asleep, in the Lord, on June 13, 2023, at the age of 86 years 123 days.
Memorial service was held at Delta United Methodist Church on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. An open reception followed.
Betty was born on Feb. 10, 1937, to Rev. David and Sara Brooks. After moving several times, the family settled in Washington State where she graduated from Quincy High as Valedictorian in 1954. She attended the University of Idaho after spending a year at Radcliffe College.
Betty met and married John D. Campbell on Jan. 10, 1958. She graduated from the University of Idaho with a BS in Music Education in 1958 and taught mathematics and music. Throughout her life, Betty held the positions of homemaker, substitute teacher, bookkeeper, church organist, and retired as a bank officer for Wells Fargo.
She met and married Louis Donald Hebrew on Nov. 17, 1989, and moved to Delta, Colorado where she helped with bookkeeping for McKnight Jewelry until her final retirement in 2010.
Betty was an avid reader, a certified master knitter, and pianist. She was an active member of P.E.O., as well as a 50-year-old member of Eastern Star.
Betty is survived by her siblings, Kathy Johnson and Art Brooks; her sons and daughters-in-law, David and Eileen Campbell, Jay and Michelle Campbell, Michael and Julie Campbell; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Melissa, Adam, Elizabeth, Caroline, Amelia, Caleb; and her five great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Charlotte, Lily, Wyatt, Elizabeth Rose.
She is preceded in death by her husband Louis Hebrew (Don), Her mother and father (Rev. David and Sara Brooks), and brother (Robert Brooks, Bob).
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to HopeWest, 195 Stafford Lane, Delta CO, 81416; HopeWestCO.org.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at: WWW.taylorfuneralservice.com.
