OBITUARY: Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Van Liere

Ninety-eight-year-old Elizabeth (Betty) Van Liere was born in Holland, Michigan on Nov. 15, 1923, and passed away Sept. 23, 2022, in Montrose, Colorado, following a brief illness. She was surrounded by family, deeply loved, and left a tremendous void.
Betty was excited to go home to the loving arms of her Christ Jesus and be rewarded by His embrace!
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 45 years, Chester (Chet) Van Liere, who passed away in December 1991. Survivors include four children, Dennis (Nancy) Van Liere of Springfield, Virginia; Robert (Kwi Ye) Van Liere of Denver, Colorado; Mark Van Liere of Raleigh, North Carolina; and Jo Anne Scalf of Montrose, Colorado. There are 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
For 33-years Betty was an active member of Montrose Christian Church. Her work for the Lord included leading women’s Bible studies and bringing gospel music to Heidi’s Nursing Home until she was 95 years old.
A writer for more than 60 years, her articles, stories and poems have been published in various magazines. She published her first book at age 87, Dare to Live for those over the hill, but not under it. Her second book, Dare to Laugh Devotions for those full of years, was published when she was 93.
Betty had a full life pouring into the lives of both the young and old. She is a blessing that will be truly missed!
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, at Montrose Christian Church, 2351 Sunnyside Road, Montrose, CO 81401.
