OBITUARY: Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Van Liere

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Van Liere

Ninety-eight-year-old Elizabeth (Betty) Van Liere was born in Holland, Michigan on Nov. 15, 1923, and passed away Sept. 23, 2022, in Montrose, Colorado, following a brief illness. She was surrounded by family, deeply loved, and left a tremendous void.

