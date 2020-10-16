OBITUARY: Elizabeth 'Ellie' Wallis

Elizabeth ‘Ellie’ Wallis
Elizabeth “Ellie” Noella Wallis graced this earth on Sept. 15, 2002, and took her place amongst the wild children of the sky on Oct. 8, 2020.
Ellie was raised in Montrose, Colorado, and grew to hold the kindest and fiercest of hearts. She flourished in helping others and developed a very hands-on sensibility — no job was too dirty or disgusting for her.
Ellie cultured a gift for photography, art, crafting, held a love for music and had a gentle hand for animals. Her tender nature was also rugged around the edges as she enjoyed hobbies such as camping, shooting, fishing, motorcycles, four-wheeling, and hiking.
She had an insatiable curiosity for everything the world had to offer, which led her to become a hard worker, one who never stopped, determined to a fault to answer her questions or gain that next bit of experience. Her tenacity would put a hurricane to shame. Ellie’s loyalty to her friends and family was unquestionable and unshakeable, she would walk to the ends of the earth for them.
She had aspirations to obtain her CDL and surpass her father in the trucking industry.
Her personality was as vibrant as a Colorado autumn in full color; her smile as radiant as the sunflowers she so adored. She had such drive that she could carry the cosmos on her shoulders and make it look like Valkyrie wings. What those may have thought were the most difficult or dangerous paths, were in truth, Ellie’s greatest adventures. Fly Free in Harmony, Wild Child.
Ellie’s memory is carried on by her mother, Jessie (Patterson) Bergman and her stepfather Carson Bergman; her father, Rob Wallis, her brother, Ben Wallis; her grandparents, Clay and Barb Patterson, Robert and Karen Wallis, Mike and Amy Bergman; her uncles and aunts, Jim and Kirsten Patterson and their children, Dale Patterson and Kat, Mandy (Bergman) and Jake Houser and their children, Michael and Bethany Bergman and their children, Becky (Bergman) and Mike Byrd and their children, Chris Wallis, David Wallis and Cristal; and a multitude of extended family and friends.
The family asks for privacy at this time, however donations in Ellie’s name can be made at Alpine Bank under the Bergman Family Memorial Fund, and to honor Ellie’s life, please, buckle up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.