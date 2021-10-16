Montrose resident Elsie Faye (Abrahamson) Hopping passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, with her daughter Barbara and granddaughter Staci by her side.
Elsie was born on Oct. 16, 1938, in Montrose, Colorado, to Rudolph (Bud) and Alma (Andrews) Abrahamson. She spent her childhood in Montrose and graduated from Montrose High School in 1956.
Elsie met her lifelong love Donald W. Hopping and they were married on Dec. 19, 1958. They bought a farm in Olathe and started their lives together. They had three daughters, Judy, Barbara, and Charlene. Charlene passed away as an infant and Judy just five days before her mom.
In 2014 Donald and Elsie sold their farm of 56 years and moved to Montrose, Colorado. Elsie enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Elsie is survived by her daughter, Barbara Bradley of Montrose, Colorado; her son-in-law, Daniel (Judy’s husband) of Montrose, Colorado; granddaughters, Staci (Nathan) Schulz, Sandra (Ivel) Christensen, and grandson Cody Bradley, great-grandchildren, Daniel Christensen, Aisley Christensen, Paige Schulz, Levi Schulz, Ayden Schulz.
She is further survived by her sisters, Janet Irvine, Carol (Ron) Fisher, Dorothy (Harry) DeJulio, and a brother, Richard (Anita) Abrahamson.
Those preceding her in death are her parents Rudolph (Bud) and Alma Abrahamson, her husband Donald Hopping, her infant daughter, Charlene Kaye, and most recently her oldest daughter Judy Lynn Willson.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation for family and friends will be from 5 — 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel.
To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Hopping as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
