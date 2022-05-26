Emilia ‘Millie’ G. Pavlich
Emilia “Millie” G. Pavlich entered into eternal life on April 27, 2022. She was born on July 30, 1930, to immigrant parents Emilio Ferraro and Gertrude (Lennerz) Ferraro. Raised in the small coal mining town of Cokedale, Colorado, Millie was taught from an early age the need for a strong faith in God, the importance of strong family bonds, and the value of hard work and perseverance; lessons she followed all of her life.
Millie worked in a number of business and government environments in an administrative support capacity. During that time, she met and fell in love with David R. Pavlich. They were married on Feb.10, 1951 in Trinidad, Colorado. Over the course of the next 16 years, Millie and Dave lived in a number of different locations in Colorado, New Mexico and Kansas as part of Dave’s career with the JC Penney Co. In the process, their family grew to six children. Their last transfer was to Montrose, Colorado, which was to become their home for the next 57 years.
The size of their family kept Millie busy throughout her life, but she always made time for volunteer activities at church and in the community. As her older children left home, she went back into the working world with the local McDonalds helping with daily activities and coordinating community outreach programs.
Millie possessed a true servant’s heart. She reached out to anyone who needed a hand, a supporting shoulder, a welcoming hug, a caring ear, or a good, home-cooked meal. She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she served as a lector and Eucharistic minister.
Millie was preceded into eternal life by her husband Dave; her parents; her siblings Rose (and husband Joe Martorano), Alvin (and wife Shirley), and Elsie (and husband Frank Leone); as well as her grandson Mark Pavlich.
Millie is survived by her beloved children and their families: David and Patty — John, Paul, and Matthew; Ken and Carole — Marie, Claire, and Theo; Greg — Nina; Mike and Ellen — Christopher, Anthony, Angelina, Bernadette, Dominic, and Cecilia; Steven and Kathryn — Cyprian and Athanasius; and Jane and Brian — Daniel. She also has been blessed with 10 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Millie will be remembered at a vigil on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. and laid to rest with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Mary Church in Montrose, Colorado.
Donations in Millie’s memory may be made to Pope John Paul II Academy, 67051 Sunnyside Road, Montrose, CO 81401 or Sharing Ministries Foodbank, 121 Rio Grande Ave., Montrose, CO 81401.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Pavlich’s family.