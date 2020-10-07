OBITUARY: Emma Jean Gallegos, August 17, 1932 - September 15, 2020

Emma Jean Gallegos
August 17, 1932 — September 15, 2020
Emma Gallegos, 88, of Montrose, Colorado passed away on Sept. 15, 2020, in Colorado Springs.
She was born on Aug. 17, 1932, to Max and Irene Pacheco, in Montrose, Colorado.
Emma went to high school at Northside High School. She went on to work in the nursing field for Evergreen Care Center for 15 years.
Emma enjoyed crocheting, reading and bingo.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Irene; father, Max; brothers, Raymond, Frank and Leo Pacheco; sister, Rosalee “Chalee” Beros; and husband of 25 years, Joe M. Gallegos.
Emma is survived by her children, Sandy Wescott-Fuller, Michael Gallegos, Joseph Gallegos, married to daughter-in-law, Peggy Gallegos; sisters, Esther Vigil and Roseanne “Chana” Maldonado; grandchildren, Francisca Valdiris, Genieve Quintana, Joseph Gallegos, Michael and Gabe Gallegos, Kimberly Fuller and Jamie Travis Culpepper; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all concerned family and friends that expressed love, condolences and prayers.
Due to COVID-19, there is no memorial or burial service scheduled at this time. In the future, there will be a celebration of life in Emma’s honor in Montrose, Colorado. More details to follow.
Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services, tsfs.co.
