OBITUARY: Emma Wilson; July 5, 1933 - June 10, 2023

Emma Faye Wilson, 89, passed away on June 10, 2023 at her daughter Carol’s house in Montrose, Colorado.
Emma was born to Fred and Gladys (Mattix) Hasty in a farmhouse near Fredonia, Kansas, on July 5, 1933. Emma went to beauty college, but after being a beautician for a short while, decided it wasn’t for her. She returned to school and got her teaching certificate and taught eight grades in a little country school for two years.
During this time, she met her husband Dale, and they were married on Oct. 5, 1958.
Emma and Dale had two children, Carol and Crystal, while in Kansas. They moved their little family to Paonia, Colorado, in June of 1966, where they purchased and ran Wilson’s Rest Home for the next five years. When state legislation made it impossible to operate privately owned homes for senior citizens, they sold the home and moved to Montrose.
Two more children, Rocky and Carla, were added to the family in Colorado. Emma started work for Russell Stover Candies when her children were older and worked there for 17 years. She later worked as a home health aide and for the Montrose Daily Press as an ad inserter. Her work ethic was well known and she worked until the age of 77. She retired when she no longer felt comfortable driving to and from work.
Emma was an excellent cook and devoted wife and mother. She had a love for God that was evidenced by her humble heart and faithful life. She enjoyed fellowship in an undenominational church, that met in the home, for 56 years of her life.
Emma was preceded in death by her husband Dale; daughter Carla Peck; her parents, Fred and Gladys Hasty; her brother Robert Hasty; sisters Julie Ann Hasty and Laura Ruth (Hasty) Nace, and half-sister, Ella Mae (Mattix) Clifford.
She is survived by her daughters Carol Davis, Crystal (Bryan) Quinlan, and son, Rocky Wilson all of Montrose; grandchildren Cody (April) Gowen, Montrose; Wesley (Savannah) Gowen, Delta, Colorado; Randy Gowen, Delta; Cosha (John) Simms, Dolores, Colorado; Devin Okeson, Delta; Denise Okeson, Grand Junction, Colorado; Dalton Peck, Chinook, Montana, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Following cremation, services for Emma will be held on July 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., 30490 Highway 92, Hotchkiss, CO. There will be a ‘cold dish’ potluck after the service.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.
