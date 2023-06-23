OBITUARY: Emma Wilson; July 5, 1933 - June 10, 2023

Emma Faye Wilson, 89, passed away on June 10, 2023 at her daughter Carol’s house in Montrose, Colorado.

Emma was born to Fred and Gladys (Mattix) Hasty in a farmhouse near Fredonia, Kansas, on July 5, 1933. Emma went to beauty college, but after being a beautician for a short while, decided it wasn’t for her. She returned to school and got her teaching certificate and taught eight grades in a little country school for two years.

