OBITUARY: Enid Reed

Enid Amelia (Spickelmier) Reed, age 91, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at her home in Olathe, Colorado.
She was born June 20, 1930 in Norwood, Colorado, to Laurence and Mabel Spickelmier. She had one brother, Lynn.
They lived on Iron Springs Mesa until she was 6, when they moved to Oak Grove so that Enid and Lynn could attend school. She completed her elementary education at Oak Grove and graduated from Montrose High School, Class of 1948.
She married Victor H. Reed in 1948 and helped him on the farm in Spring Creek Canyon. They had three children, Rex Reed (Becky) of Fruita, Vicki Reed of Olathe, and Larry Reed (Teri) also of Olathe. Victor passed at age 102 in 2018.
Enid and Victor moved from Spring Creek Canyon to the Oak Grove area in 1955 so that their kids could attend school, and later moved to a larger farm on North Mesa. When the airport development acquired that property, they purchased farmland West of Olathe and raised cattle. With the help of her daughter, Vicki, Enid was able to remain in that home until her passing.
Like her father, Enid had a very green thumb and could make any plant thrive. She gardened and canned and helped with the farming and cattle. She managed the accounting for their company: Vic’s Heating and Sheet Metal. She also ran “THE SPOT” café, adjacent to the courthouse, for several years. She retired from Russell Stovers where she worked in the lab. She was active in Grange, TOPS and Girl Scouts. Her favorite activities were to “go to the hills” to check on the cattle, or to hike and look for arrowheads and interesting rocks. She was an avid reader.
Enid has five grandchildren: Aaron Reed (Jacob), Amy Reed (Jamie), James Reed (Lindsey), Andrew Reed (Desirae), and Dustin Reed (Ashley). She has one great-grandchild, and five step-great-grandchildren. She is survived by nephews Laurence (Larry) Spicklemier, Sidney Reed, Mark Reed, Keith Reed; and nieces Cheryl Bunting, Carolyn Reed and Lynette Taylor. Enid was preceded in death by her parents, brother and husband.
By her wishes, no funeral services are planned. As remembrances, the family asks that you ”go to the hills” for a hike, read a good book, or nurture a plant in her honor.
To plant a tree in memory of Enid Reed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
